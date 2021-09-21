Raj Kundra Released From Jail After Court Grants Him Bail in Porn Films Case

Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorpe were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday. The duo were accused in a porn films case. Kundra has been released from Arthur Road Jail on Tuesday.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for an alleged connection to the production and distribution of porn films on apps, including one named HotShots. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kundra and three others, before the Esplanade Court.

Following his arrest, Kundra had filed a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai alleging there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him.