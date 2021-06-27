Pics: Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Back in Mumbai

After their wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai.
Yami Gautam is back in Mumbai after her wedding with Aditya Dhar. 

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of their intimate, eco-friendly wedding have won hearts. The couple landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. Yami was spotted in the city on Saturday.

Along with a yellow kurti and pink palazzos, Yami wore red bangles, vermillion and a bindi.

Take a look at the photos:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yami and Aditya.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yami Gautam was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yami looks stunning in a yellow kurta and pink palazzos.</p></div>
