Pics: Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Back in Mumbai

Yami Gautam is back in Mumbai after her wedding with Aditya Dhar.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of their intimate, eco-friendly wedding have won hearts. The couple landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. Yami was spotted in the city on Saturday.
Along with a yellow kurti and pink palazzos, Yami wore red bangles, vermillion and a bindi.
Take a look at the photos:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined