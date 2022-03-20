Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Enjoy Dinner With Their Families

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal step out for dinner with their families in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
After spending Holi together, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple's families joined them too for dinner. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the venue with the former's mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal. While Katrina chose a denim shirt and denim skirt, Vicky wore a black shirt and trousers.
Take a look at the photos:
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoy dinner with their families in Mumbai.
The couple with their families.
Katrina and Vicky.
While Katrina chose a denim shirt and denim skirt, Vicky wore a black shirt and trousers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)