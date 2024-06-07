Pics: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Spotted With Their Baby Girl Outside Hospital

The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are parents to a baby girl, born on Monday, June 3. On Friday, they took their daughter home, marking Natasha's first appearance since the birth. The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital. In one picture, Varun is seen holding their baby, who was dressed in a cute pink outfit.
