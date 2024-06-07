Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Spotted With Their Baby Girl Outside Hospital

Pics: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Spotted With Their Baby Girl Outside Hospital

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal bring their baby girl home in heartwarming pictures.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital.

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are parents to a baby girl, born on Monday, June 3. On Friday, they took their daughter home, marking Natasha's first appearance since the birth. The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital. In one picture, Varun is seen holding their baby, who was dressed in a cute pink outfit.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are parents to a baby girl, born on Monday, June 3.

On Friday, they took their daughter home. 

The couple, dressed casually, were photographed outside the hospital.

This marked Natasha's first appearance since the birth.

Also Read'Our Baby Girl Is Here': Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Welcome a Baby Girl

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT