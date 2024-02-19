Pics: Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar Arrive For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding in Goa

Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar arrive for Rakul-Jackky's wedding in Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Ahead of their grand wedding on 21 Febraury in Goa, several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport to be a part of the celebration.
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol were also pictured at the airport on Monday, 19 February.
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal arrived in Goa on Monday.
Esha Deol was also spotted in a casual attire at the airport.
Bhumi Pednekar also arrived in Goa for the wedding.
Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar was also spotted at the airport.
