Pics: Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar Arrive For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding in Goa

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Ahead of their grand wedding on 21 Febraury in Goa, several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport to be a part of the celebration.

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol were also pictured at the airport on Monday, 19 February.