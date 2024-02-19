Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar Arrive For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding in Goa

Pics: Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar Arrive For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on 21 February in Goa.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar arrive for Rakul-Jackky's wedding in Goa.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar arrive for Rakul-Jackky's wedding in Goa.
Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Ahead of their grand wedding on 21 Febraury in Goa, several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport to be a part of the celebration.

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol were also pictured at the airport on Monday, 19 February.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal arrived in Goa on Monday.

Esha Deol was also spotted in a casual attire at the airport.

Bhumi Pednekar also arrived in Goa for the wedding.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar was also spotted at the airport.

