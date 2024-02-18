Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Spotted at Goa Airport Ahead of Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Spotted at Goa Airport Ahead of Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani travelled to Goa ahead of their wedding.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani headed to Goa a few days before their wedding.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani headed to Goa a few days before their wedding. Pictures and videos of the couple at Mumbai airport and in Goa with their families circulated on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani headed to Goa.

Rakul Preet at the Goa airport. 

Pictures and videos of the couple at Mumbai airport and in Goa with their families circulated on social media.

The couple will get married soon. 

