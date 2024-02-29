Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: SRK, Gauri Khan & Aryan Khan Leave For Anant & Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Pics: SRK, Gauri Khan & Aryan Khan Leave For Anant & Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be holding a pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city from 1-3 March.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be holding a pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city from 1-3 March. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be holding a pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar city from 1-3 March.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be holding a pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city from 1-3 March. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Airport leaving for the same.

Gauri Khan leaving for pre-wedding bash. 

Aryan Khan leaving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Suhana Khan was also spotted. 

SRK also left. 

