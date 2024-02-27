'Thank You For All You Do': John Cena Responds to SRK's Reaction To His Video

John Cena is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb, Instagram)
American wrestler-actor John Cena has thanked Shah Rukh Khan for spreading 'happiness' around the world following SRK's reaction to a viral video of John singing the Dil Toh Pagal Hai song 'Bholi Si Surat.'
John wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do."
The tweet was a response to Shah Rukh's shoutout to John after he saw the video. The superstar said that he will send John his new songs so that he can perform a duet with Canadian wrestler Gurv Sihra, who is also a part of the video.
In the video that was shared by one of Shah Rukh's fan pages, Gurv can be seen teaching John how to sing the song.
