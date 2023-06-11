Pics: Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses From Her Stunning Birthday Party In London
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Friday. She shared glimpses from her birthday party at her London home. She wrote, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully."
Sonam with son Vayu and husband Anand.
Sonam kisses husband Anand.
Sonam with her close friends at the party.
The food at Sonam's birthday party.
Oysters were served at her birthday party.
Sonam Kapoor's birthday cake.
Sonam opted for a red dress.
She was all smiles for the photos.
