Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol
(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed home the Ganpati idol. Shilpa wore a white top while bringing home the idol. She also went on to wave at the media and smiled while the idol was brought into her house.
Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol
Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol
Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol
Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)