Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol

Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol

Shilpa Shetty has started her preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol

|

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Shetty &amp; Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol</p></div>

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed home the Ganpati idol. Shilpa wore a white top while bringing home the idol. She also went on to wave at the media and smiled while the idol was brought into her house.

Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol

Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol

Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol

Shilpa Shetty brings home the Ganpati idol

Also ReadPics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT