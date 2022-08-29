Pics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Rohit Dhawan were also at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.
Here are pictures of the celebrity guests at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on Sunday (28 August). Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput attended the wedding.

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was also spotted at the event with his wife Jaanvi. Here are some pictures from the event.

Malaika Arora and Antara Marwah at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.

Arjun Kapoor among the baratis at Kunal Rawal's wedding.

Mohit Marwah with his daughter at the designers' wedding.

Antara shared a glimpse into the wedding decorations.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. 

Mira Rajput at the wedding.

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan.

