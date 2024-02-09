Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Shahid, Mira, Kriti Arrive For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Pics: Shahid, Mira, Kriti Arrive For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is currently running in theatres.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya screening.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon at <em>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya</em>&nbsp;screening.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the release of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends on 8 February in Mumbai. Along with the film's lead actors and makers, several celebrities from B-town were spotted at the venue.

Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also in attendance.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper at the screening.

Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in her casual outfit.

Kriti was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon.

Mira Rajput arrived to accompany Shahid.

Ishaan Khatter also arrived to cheer for brother Shahid.

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak were also spotted at the venue.

Kunal Kemmu also arrived for the film's screening.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the event with her grey attire.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was also spotted at the screening.

Producer Ramesh Taurani also arrived for the screening.

Also ReadTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid's Film Does Well

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT