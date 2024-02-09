Pics: Shahid, Mira, Kriti Arrive For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ahead of the release of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends on 8 February in Mumbai. Along with the film's lead actors and makers, several celebrities from B-town were spotted at the venue.
Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also in attendance.
Shahid Kapoor looked dapper at the screening.
Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in her casual outfit.
Kriti was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon.
Mira Rajput arrived to accompany Shahid.
Ishaan Khatter also arrived to cheer for brother Shahid.
Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak were also spotted at the venue.
Kunal Kemmu also arrived for the film's screening.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the event with her grey attire.
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was also spotted at the screening.
Producer Ramesh Taurani also arrived for the screening.
