Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Jets Off With Family to Attend Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. This time, the grand celebration will take place on a cruise sailing away from Italy to the South of France.
On 29 May, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flying to Italy to join the pre-wedding. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani also accompanied the actor.
Shah Rukh Khan's car arrived at the Mumbai airport on 29 May.
The actor jetted off to Italy with his family.
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were also spotted at the siport.
Aryan was seen in a casual denim look.
Suhana Khan was seen in a beige turtleneck top.
Pooja Dadlani was also papped at the airport.
