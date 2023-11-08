Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Tuesday, 7 November, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali party for his industry friends in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by prominent Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan, among others.
The stars put their best fashion foot forward for the party.
Salman Khan arrived for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Katrina Kaif also graced the party with her presence.
Sidharth Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had a little Student of the Year reunion.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur also joined the celebration.
Producer Ramesh Taurani with his wife Varsha Taurani.
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh arrived together.
Karishma Tanna arrived with her husband Varun Bangera.
Tusshar Kapoor also joined the party.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also arrived with his wife Pinky.
Jackie Shroff posed with his flower-pot for the shutterbugs.
Anil Kapoor chose a floral kurta for the party.
Sonu Sood arrived with his wife Sonali.
Ishaan Khatter also joined the star-studded celebration.
Nushrratt Bharuccha shined bright in her orange attire.
Director David Dhawan arrived with his wife Karuna.
Huma Qureshi looked stunning at the party.
Actor Daisy Shah looked radiant in a multi-coloured attire.
Ayushmann Khurrana also chose a traditional Indian attire for the evening.
Meezaan Jafri was all smiles for the paps.
Shriya Saran looked gorgeous in a pink saree.
Actor Rohit Saraf was also spotted at the party.
Alaya F chose a stunning silver attire for the evening.
Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, also arrived at the party.
Filmmaker-producer Ektaa Kapoor arrived in a traditional green outfit.
Businessman-actor Karan Kundra also attended the party.
