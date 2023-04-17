Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia, Riteish Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Salman Khan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftar party on Sunday, 16 April. Salman Khan kept his tradition alive as he attended the lavish event. Salman looked stylish in a black kurta and salwar.
Among the other celebrities present at the party were Salim Khan, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Take a look at the photos:
Emraan Hashmi at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.
Subhash Ghai.
A number of celebrities attended the grand Iftar party.
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a red and gold ensemble.
Sana Khan and her family at the party.
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.
Anup Soni.
Sumona Chakravarti.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi.
Vaani Kapoor.
Suniel Shetty.
Chunky Pandey with Baba Siddique.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Nargis Fakhri.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.
Salim Khan with Baba Siddique.
Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.
Preity Zinta.
