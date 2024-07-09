Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.

Following a grand sangeet ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Haldi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Monday, 8 July.

Several Bollywood celebs arrived in traditional attire to join the celebration. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were also present at the event.

Ranveer Singh was dressed in yellow for Anant-Radhika's Haldi ceremony.

Director Atlee also joined the celebration.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was also present at the event.

Manushi Chhillar looked radiant in a yellow lehenga.

Orry was also spotted at the venue.

Ananya Panday also joined the Haldi ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a traditional lehenga.

Arjun Kapoor arrived in a red kurta pyjama.

Shikhar Pahariya was also seen at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a yellow saree.

Salman Khan also joined the celebration.

