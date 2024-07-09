Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

advertisement
Following a grand sangeet ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Haldi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Monday, 8 July.
Several Bollywood celebs arrived in traditional attire to join the celebration. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were also present at the event.
Ranveer Singh was dressed in yellow for Anant-Radhika's Haldi ceremony.
Director Atlee also joined the celebration.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was also present at the event.
Manushi Chhillar looked radiant in a yellow lehenga.
Orry was also spotted at the venue.
Ananya Panday also joined the Haldi ceremony.
Sara Ali Khan opted for a traditional lehenga.
Arjun Kapoor arrived in a red kurta pyjama.
Shikhar Pahariya was also seen at the event.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a yellow saree.
Salman Khan also joined the celebration.
