Pics: Ambani Family Hosts A Grah Shanti Puja Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

The Ambani family hosted an auspicious Grah Shanti Puja at Antilia on 8 July, ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple is set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai, as per reports.

Several photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Recently, international pop icon Justin Bieber also performed at the grand sangeet celebration for Anant and Radhika, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra.