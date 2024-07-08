Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ambani Family Hosts A Grah Shanti Puja Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Pics: Ambani Family Hosts A Grah Shanti Puja Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Ambani family and the Merchant family pose together.</p></div>
i

The Ambani family and the Merchant family pose together.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ambani_update)

advertisement

The Ambani family hosted an auspicious Grah Shanti Puja at Antilia on 8 July, ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple is set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai, as per reports.

Several photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Recently, international pop icon Justin Bieber also performed at the grand sangeet celebration for Anant and Radhika, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra.

Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant's mother.

The Ambani family and the Merchant family posed together during the puja ceremony.

Radhika Merchant's father with other relatives.

Nita Ambani with her relatives at Antilia. 

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani was also present at the venue.

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a traditional saree.

Singers Vishal Mishra, Swapnil Mitry, and Nikita performed at the event.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show Justin Bieber Dancing to ‘Kukkad...’ at Ambani's Sangeet

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT