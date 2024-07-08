Pics: Ambani Family Hosts A Grah Shanti Puja Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

advertisement
The Ambani family hosted an auspicious Grah Shanti Puja at Antilia on 8 July, ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple is set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai, as per reports.
Several photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Recently, international pop icon Justin Bieber also performed at the grand sangeet celebration for Anant and Radhika, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra.
Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant's mother.
The Ambani family and the Merchant family posed together during the puja ceremony.
Radhika Merchant's father with other relatives.
Nita Ambani with her relatives at Antilia.
Groom-to-be Anant Ambani was also present at the venue.
Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a traditional saree.
Singers Vishal Mishra, Swapnil Mitry, and Nikita performed at the event.
