Pics: Rekha, Manushi Chhillar Make a Stylish Statement at an Awards Show

Vaani Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Raveena Tandon also attended the event.
Rekha, Manushi Chhillar and Vaani Kapoor at an award function stun at an award show. 

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at an awards show in Mumbai on 13 September. Actors like Rekha, Raveena Tandon, and Manushi Chhillar, among others put their best fashion foot forward at the event.

Rekha and Manish Malhotra posed together for the paps. 

Rekha looked stunning in a traditional attire. 

Manushi Chhillar stunned in a black gown. 

Sobhita Dhulipala arrived in a pink saree. 

Vaani Kapoor looked vibrant in a yellow dress. 

Babil Khan arrived in a red and black suit. 

Raveena Tandon also attended the awards show. 

Angad Bedi looked dapper at the event. 

Manish Malhotra arrived in a black suit. 

Kubra Sait looked stunning in a purple outfit. 

