Pics: Rashmika Mandanna, Ekta Kapoor & Neena Gupta Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Rashmika Mandanna, Ekta Kapoor & Neena Gupta Visit Lalbaugcha Raja
(Photo: Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Ekta Kapoor who are all collaborating for the film Goodbye were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. As Ganesh puja draws to a close the group were seen praying to Ganpati Bappa. The three were all smiles during the occasion and posed for the cameras. Rashmika wore a kurti with red patterns on it while Neena wore a yellow ensemble. Ekta Kapoor was spotted sporting a white salwar kameez.
Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta at Lalbaugcha Raja
Rashmika Mandanna at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Rashmika Mandanna smiling in Lalbaugcha Raja.
Rashmika Mandanna, Ekta Kapoor at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Rashmika Mandanna praying at Lalbaugcha Raja.
