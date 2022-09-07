Pics: Rashmika Mandanna, Ekta Kapoor & Neena Gupta Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Ekta Kapoor who are all collaborating for the film Goodbye were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. As Ganesh puja draws to a close the group were seen praying to Ganpati Bappa. The three were all smiles during the occasion and posed for the cameras. Rashmika wore a kurti with red patterns on it while Neena wore a yellow ensemble. Ekta Kapoor was spotted sporting a white salwar kameez.