Pics: Radhika Merchant Turns Heads In a Couture Saree For Her Wedding Reception

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani hosted a grand wedding reception at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 14 July. The couple tied the knot on 12 July in a grand Hindu wedding ceremony.

For the reception day, Radhika wore a custom made couture saree designed by Dolce Gabbana in collaboration with Anamika Khanna. Sharing the first pics of the bride's look, stylist Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and a custom @anamikakhanna.in Couture Sari."