Pics: Radhika Merchant Wears Custom Dress Featuring Anant Ambani's Love Letter

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who are all set to tie the knot in July this year, celebrated their lavish pre-wedding event in Europe, earlier this month. For one of the cruise events, Radhika wore a custom made dress by London designer Robert Wun, which featured Anant's hand-written love letter to her.

Sharing a few pictures of her outfit on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The love letter. Recreating the brides letter to the groom on lengths of French chiffon incrusted with crystals with @robertwun; styled with @shereenlovebug; team; @iambidipto_ @chandnimodha_; captured @thehouseofpixels."