Pics: Radhika Merchant Wears Custom Dress Featuring Anant Ambani's Love Letter

Radhika Merchant wore a dress with Anant Ambani's love letters printed on it.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@rheakapoor)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who are all set to tie the knot in July this year, celebrated their lavish pre-wedding event in Europe, earlier this month. For one of the cruise events, Radhika wore a custom made dress by London designer Robert Wun, which featured Anant's hand-written love letter to her.
Sharing a few pictures of her outfit on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The love letter. Recreating the brides letter to the groom on lengths of French chiffon incrusted with crystals with @robertwun; styled with @shereenlovebug; team; @iambidipto_ @chandnimodha_; captured @thehouseofpixels."
Radhika Merchant wore a custom made dress by Robert Wun for her pre-wedding celebration with Anant Ambani.
The dress re-created Anant's hand-written love letter to Radhika on a French chiffon gown.
The letter was reportedly written by Anant on Radhika's 22nd birthday.
Radhika looked ethereal in the outfit.
The couple will tie the knot in July this year.
