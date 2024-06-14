Here's What Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Parties In Italy & France

Radhika Merchant looked stunning in her ivory gown.
(Photo Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani looked ethereal during their pre-wedding festivities. The extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Italy, hosted by the Ambani family, have captivated the internet with their grandeur and celebrity-worthy style moments.
The latest photos from these celebrations, especially a striking image of Radhika in an elegant ivory gown, have become a sensation on social media.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani looked ethereal during their pre-wedding festivities.
The festivities took places in Cannes.
Radhika looked stunning in an ivory gown.
Rhea Kapoor styled her for one of the events during her wedding festivities.
Here's a look at the couple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined