Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Ties the Knot With Rakshit Kejriwal

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@meerachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister Meera Chopra exchanged vows with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal amidst friends and family in Jaipur. Taking to Instagram, Meera shared first pictures from her dreamy wedding and wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath."
In the pictures, the bride can be seen dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga and the groom in an off-white embroidered sherwani.
Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal tied the knot in Jaipur.
Meera looked stunning in her red Sabyasachi wedding lehenga.
The couple shared a picture from the var-mala ceremony.
Meera and Rakshit looked picture-perfect in a candid snap from their wedding.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)