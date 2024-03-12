Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Ties the Knot With Rakshit Kejriwal

Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister Meera Chopra exchanged vows with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal amidst friends and family in Jaipur. Taking to Instagram, Meera shared first pictures from her dreamy wedding and wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath."

In the pictures, the bride can be seen dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga and the groom in an off-white embroidered sherwani.