Pics: Ranveer, Janhvi Attend Puja at Antilia Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

The Ambani family hosted a special puja at their Mumbai residence Antilia on 10 July, ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. The couple is all set to tie the knot on 12 July.
Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended the puja including Ranveer Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.
Filmmaker Atlee arrived with his wife.
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in her traditional attire.
Manushi Chhillar opted for a golden saree for the evening.
Veer Pahariya arrived with producer Dinesh Vijan.
Akash Ambani was also spotted at Antilia.
Ananya Panday looked radiant in a blue lehenga.
Ranveer Singh also arrived for the special puja ceremony.
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrived with his son Aditya and wife Rashmi Thackeray.
Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the venue.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his family.
Former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi.
Isha Ambani's father-in-law was also present at the venue.
Meezan Jaaferi was also present at the venue.
Sanjay Dutt posed for the shutterbugs at Antilia.
Radhika Merchant's parents also attended the special puja.
Nita Ambani looked stunning in a peacock-blue saree.
Singer Kailash Kher was also spotted at Antilia.
Isha Ambani's mother-in-law was also present at the venue.
Radhika Merchant was pictured leaving in her car, wearing a white dress.
Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani also joined the celebration.
