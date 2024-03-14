Photos: Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with daughter Malti on 14 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra is back home. The actor arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, 14 March. This time, she was accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka was seen in an all-black attire, and Malti was in a little checkered jumpsuit.
The actor posed happily for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Priyanka is likely to attend the Bulgari event in Mumbai, since she the global ambassador for the jewellery brand.
Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with daughter Malti on 14 March.
The actor posed happily for the paps stationed at the airport.
Priyanka was dressed in a black outfit paired with a beach hat.
Little Malti was wearing a checkered green and white attire.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)