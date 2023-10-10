Pics: Parineeti Chopra Returns to Mumbai After Her Lavish Wedding in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra Returns to Mumbai After Her Lavish Wedding in Udaipur
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha got married among their friends and family on 24 September. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace. And now the actor has returned to Mumbai after her grand wedding. She was spotted sporting a black outfit at the airport.
Parineeti Chopra returned to Mimbai after wedding.
Parineeti Chopra wore all black at the airport.
The actor sported sindoor on her forehead and also wore pink choora bangles.
She looked lovely.
She was tapped t the airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)