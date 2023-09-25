Pics: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi After Their Udaipur Wedding

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were all smiles for the camera.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Delhi on Monday after their grand wedding in Udaipur, which took place on Sunday, 24 September. The couple held each other's hands as they posed together for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. Parineeti and Raghav were all smiles for the camera.
According to reports, the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Delhi soon.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on 24 September in Udaipur in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Parineeti looked radiant in a yellow outfit, while Raghav complemented her look in a brown kurta.
