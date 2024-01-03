In Pics: Nupur Shikhare Jogs to Wedding Venue to Marry Ira Khan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Nupur Shikhare Jogs to Wedding Venue to Marry Ira Khan

Nupur Shikhare jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra to reach his wedding venue to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Nupur Shikhare, who is all set to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on 3 January, jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach his wedding venue.  The fitness trainer jogged 8 km to reach his destination. The pictures from his jog are currently going viral on the internet.

Nupur Shikhare jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra to reach his wedding venue. 

The fitness trainer is all set to marry Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. 

The groom ran for 8 km to reach the venue. 

He was not alone in his journey, his friends accompanied him. 

