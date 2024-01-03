In Pics: Nupur Shikhare Jogs to Wedding Venue to Marry Ira Khan

advertisement
Nupur Shikhare, who is all set to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on 3 January, jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach his wedding venue. The fitness trainer jogged 8 km to reach his destination. The pictures from his jog are currently going viral on the internet.
