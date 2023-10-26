Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Attended Subhash Ghai's Wedding Anniversary

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Attended Subhash Ghai's Wedding Anniversary

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta's wedding anniversary in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Dr Shriram Nene attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai's wedding anniversary in Mumbai. The filmmaker and his wife hosted a grand dinner party in Mumbai to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The night was attended by Ghai's Khalnayak actors

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt attended Shubhash Ghai's wedding anniversary. 

The actors had previously starred in Khalnayak. 

They were all smiles for the picture 

Madhuri's husband was also there. 

