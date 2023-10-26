Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Attended Subhash Ghai's Wedding Anniversary

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Dr Shriram Nene attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta's wedding anniversary in Mumbai. Check out photos.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Dr Shriram Nene attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai's wedding anniversary in Mumbai. The filmmaker and his wife hosted a grand dinner party in Mumbai to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The night was attended by Ghai's Khalnayak actors
Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt attended Shubhash Ghai's wedding anniversary.
The actors had previously starred in Khalnayak.
They were all smiles for the picture
Madhuri's husband was also there.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)