Pics: 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Ties the Knot With Vaibhav Vishant

Actor Arushi Sharma, known for her role in Love Aaj Kal, has tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The couple took to social media on 22 April to announce the news with some dreamy pictures from their wedding.

They captioned their post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings."