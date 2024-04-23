Pics: 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Ties the Knot With Vaibhav Vishant

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant tied the knot on 18 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@_arushisharma)
Actor Arushi Sharma, known for her role in Love Aaj Kal, has tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The couple took to social media on 22 April to announce the news with some dreamy pictures from their wedding.
They captioned their post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings."
Actor Arushi Sharma and casting director Vaibhav Vishant tied the knot on 18 April.
The couple announced the news of their wedding a few days later on social media.
Arushi shared a bunch of candid pictures from her big day.
Arushi looked stunning in her pink wedding lehenga.
The couple looked picture-perfect on their big day.
Arushi and Vaibhav were both twinning in pink and silver attires.
