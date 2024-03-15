'Love You Lots': Ira Khan Shares Pics of Dad Aamir Khan on His Birthday

Ira Khan shares adorable pics of Aamir Khan on his birthday, expressing love and memories.
(Photo: Instagram/ @khan.ira)
On Aamir Khan's birthday, Ira Khan shared some heart-warming pictures. She captioned the post as, "Hi Happy Birthday I was thinking about how you keep messing up my hair… and then I remembered that you’ve been doing that since I was 5!!! With all the boycuts Love you lots, soon-to-be old man."
Aamir Khan turned a year older on 14 March.
Aamir was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chadha'.
Ira Khan, his daughter, who recently got marred shared a series of photos on his birthday.
Most of the photos were from her wedding ceremony.
Aamir and Ira looked happy in the pics.
They were all smiles for the photos.
Aamir was seen heling Ira out during the ceremony.
