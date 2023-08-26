Pics: Kriti Sanon Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Her National Film Award Win

Pics: Kriti Sanon & Family at Siddhivinayak Temple After National Film Award Win
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Sanon and her family visit Siddhivinayak Temple after the actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor (Female). Kriti wore a yellow kurta, matching palazzo and dupatta at the temple. She also distributed sweets at the temple.
Kriti Sanon at Siddhivinayak Temple.
Kriti Sanon and family at Siddhivinayak Temple
Kriti Sanon offers sweets to the media.
Kriti Sanon at Siddhivinayak Temple after Nation Award win.
Kriti Sanon looked lovely in yellow.
