Pics: Kiara Advani Stuns In Orange Gown For Event at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani dazzles in vibrant orange gown at Cannes 2024 event
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Kiara Advani made her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

(Photo: Instagram/@kiaraadvani)

Kiara Advani made her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, looking stunning in an orange floor-length dress. She attended media interactions on the French Riviera, and photos and videos of the event quickly spread on social media. Fans flooded the comments with compliments.

She looked stunning in an orange floor-length dress.

She stepped out for media interactions on the French Riviera. 

