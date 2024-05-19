Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Stuns In Pink & Black Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani wows in a stunning pink and black gown at Cannes 2024.
(Photo:X)
Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details and a dramatic bow at the back, showcasing her love for clean silhouettes. She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun. Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look, completing her glamorous appearance.
Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details.
She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun.
Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)