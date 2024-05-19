Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Stuns In Pink & Black Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details and a dramatic bow at the back, showcasing her love for clean silhouettes. She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun. Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look, completing her glamorous appearance.