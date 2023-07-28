Pics: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Hold Hands as They Leave for Her B'Day Trip

Kiara Advani is all set to celebrate her 31st birthday with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra on 31 July. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on 27 July, jetting off of the city for a vacation. Both Kiara and Sidharth looked excited and were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

The couple looked perfect in their casual fits for the 'airport look.' The couple walked up to the departure gate hand-in-hand for their flight.