Kiara Advani Goes Barbiecore As She Walks the Runway For Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani embraced Barbiecore as she became a showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2023 on 25 July.

Earlier on Monday, Kiara took to her Instagram to share that she would be walking the ramp after a very long time. Although the actor was not accompanied by her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra, her mother-in-law, Rimma Malhotra, joined her at the show, which took place in Delhi.