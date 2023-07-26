Kiara Advani Goes Barbiecore As She Walks the Runway For Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani embraced Barbiecore as she became a showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2023 on 25 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani embraced Barbiecore as she became a showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2023 on 25 July.
Earlier on Monday, Kiara took to her Instagram to share that she would be walking the ramp after a very long time. Although the actor was not accompanied by her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra, her mother-in-law, Rimma Malhotra, joined her at the show, which took place in Delhi.
Kiara Advani at the India Couture Week 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani looks pretty pink.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani was all smiles for the picture.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani looked stunning at Falguni and Shane Peacock fashion show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani with mother-in-law.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)