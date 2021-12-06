Pics: Katrina Kaif's Family Reach Jaipur Ahead of Her & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Katrina Kaif's family arrive in Jaipur ahead of her & Vicky Kaushal's wedding.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Katrina Kaif's family arrived in Jaipur on Monday, 6 December. Katrina's sister Natasha was clicked at the Jaipur airport. Also spotted at the Jaipur airport was Katrina's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at a resort in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding festivities are slated to begin from 7 December.
Meanwhile, Katrina's brother and other family members were clicked outside the actor's house in Mumbai.
Katrina's sister at the Mumbai airport.
Katrina Kaif's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania at the Jaipur airport.
Katrina Kaif's sister at the Jaipur airport.
Ahead of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Katrina's family clicked arriving in Jaipur.
Katrina's brother outside the actor's house in Mumbai.
Katrina's family members in Mumbai.
As per reports, Katrina and Vicky's wedding is said to be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina and Vicky got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)