Pics: Kareena, Karisma, Neetu At Randhir Kapoor's Home For Griha Pravesh

Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attend the griha pravesh puja at Randhir Kapoor's new home.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Randhir Kapoor hosted a griha pravesh for his new house on Friday. Kapoor's daughters Karisma and Kareena attended the puja. Neetu Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain were also part of the gathering.
A video of Kareena arriving at Randhir Kapoor's new house was posted on Instagram by photojournalist Manav Manglani. She wore a simple white suit. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a pink salwar kameez.
