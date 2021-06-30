Pics: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu Kapoor Party With Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra hosts Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had a great time at Manish Malhotra's place on Tuesday. They took to Instagram to share photos from the get-together.
Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita Arora. In another set of photos, the fashion designer can be seen posing with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena and Karisma twinned in black dresses, while Malaika wore a bright red tracksuit. Amrita went all casual with a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Manish Malhotra with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.
Sharing a selfie, Manish wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls."
Here are some more pictures from the gathering:
The group at the get-together.
Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share photos.
Manish poses in front of desserts.
Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Riddhima, Manish and Neetu Kapoor.
Karisma shared a photo of Manish sitting in front of an assortment of desserts. There was a cake, a strawberry pudding and more treats.
Kareena and the others were clicked by the paparazzi as they went to Manish's house on Tuesday.
The group in front of Manish Malhotra's house.
