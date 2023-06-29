Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Vacation In London With Jeh & Taimur

Pics: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Vacation In London With Jeh & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi have been sharing photos from their family vacation in London.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi have been sharing glimpses of their family vacation in London.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi have been sharing glimpses of their family vacation in London. </p></div>

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi have been sharing snaps from their family vacation in London. The family seems to having a fun time with Jeh, Taimur and others.

A family picture of Kareena and Saif with their kids. 

Saba shares cute pictures of Jeh from the vacation. 

Saba posted cute pictures of Jeh, Taimur and others. 

Jeh looked adorable in all his pictures. 

Also ReadAlia Bhatt Calls Herself ‘Jet Lagged Barbie’ in New Pics; Kareena Kapoor Reacts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT