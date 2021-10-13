Pics: Kajol Celebrates Durga Puja With Mom Tanuja, Sister Tanishaa

Kajol with her mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa during Durga Puja celebrations.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kajol is busy celebrating Durga Puja with her family. After spending time with her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and her uncle on Tuesday, Kajol stepped out on Wednesday with her mother and veteran actor Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. All three were decked out for Ashtami in colourful sarees. Kajol's son Yug also accompanied them.
Take a look at the photos.
Veteran actor Tanuja with daughters Kajol & Tanishaa at a Durga Puja pandal.
Kajol clicked with her family.
Kajol's family celebrates Durga Puja.
Kajol looks stunning in a saree.
Kajol performs Puja.
The actor is busy celebrating Durga Puja with family.
Kajol and her son Yug.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)