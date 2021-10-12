Pics: Kajol Attends Durga Puja with Cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, Family

Kajol wore a bright pink saree, and accessorised it with jewellery and a floral mask.
Kajol, actor Sharbani Mukherjee, and family at the Durga Puja celebrations.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actor Kajol kept her annual tradition alive and attended her family’s Durga Puja celebrations. Kajol can be seen in bright pink saree with her hair tied up in a bun, and an white floral mask. Kajol’s cousin, actor Sharbani Mukherjee, also attended the festivities in a yellow saree.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Tribhanga with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. Kajol recently announced her next film The Last Hurrah, directed by veteran actor Revathy.

Take a look at the pictures.

Kajol with her Sharbani Mukherjee, and her relatives at the Durga Puja festivities.

Kajol near the idol of Maa Durga.

Kajol with her uncle Deb Mukherjee

Kajol wore a bright pink saree while actor Sharbani Mukherjee wore a yellow and blue saree.

Kajol and Sharbani celebrated Durga Puja with family.

Kajol Devgn attends her family's Durga Puja celebrations every year.

Kajol Devgn accessorised with gold jewellery and a floral mask. 

Kajol at the Durga Puja celebrations.

