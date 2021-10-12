Pics: Kajol Attends Durga Puja with Cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, Family

Bollywood actor Kajol kept her annual tradition alive and attended her family’s Durga Puja celebrations. Kajol can be seen in bright pink saree with her hair tied up in a bun, and an white floral mask. Kajol’s cousin, actor Sharbani Mukherjee, also attended the festivities in a yellow saree.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Tribhanga with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. Kajol recently announced her next film The Last Hurrah, directed by veteran actor Revathy.

Take a look at the pictures.