Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Poses With Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at Time Gala

In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Poses With Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at Time Gala

Ayushmann Khurrana poses with Dua Lipa and Dev Patel at Time Gala in stunning pictures.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a memorable time at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night.

|

(Photo: Instagram/ @ayushmannk)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a memorable time at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a memorable time at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night. He shared pictures from the event on Instagram, capturing his special meet-ups with Hollywood actors and international singers.

He wrote, "It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the TIME 100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.” 

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a memorable time at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night.

He posed with Hollywood celebrities like Dev Patel. 

With Kelly J Robinson. 

He also posed with Kylie Minogue.

He was all smiles with the Hollywood actor Uma Thurman. 

Dua Lipa looked stunning as posed with Ayushmann. 

Also ReadDeepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Lilly Collins & Others to Present at BAFTA Awards

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT