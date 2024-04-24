Pics: Inside Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremonies

Actor Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Dipak Chauhan on 25 April. According to reports, the couple will get married at the ISKON Temple in Mumbai.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on 22 April with haldi, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on 23 April. Arti took to social media to share some inside pics from festivities. She captioned her post, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon (feels like I'm still in a dream)."