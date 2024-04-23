Inside Pics From Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's Haldi Ceremony

Actor Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Dipak Chauhan this week. According to reports, the couple will exchange vows in a traditional wedding ceremony at the ISKON Temple in Mumbai on 25 April.

Ahead of their big day, Arti took to social media to share some inside pics from her Haldi ceremony. She captioned her post, "Couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality."

Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah were also seen in the pictures from the celebration.