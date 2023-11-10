Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Actor Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash for her close friends at her Mumbai residence on 9 November.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Sara and Ananya were recently on the latest episode of Karan's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the celebrations.