Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash for her close friends at her Mumbai residence on 9 November.
Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Sara and Ananya were recently on the latest episode of Karan's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8.
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the celebrations.
Karan Johar chose a multi-coloured attire for the evening.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a red kurta.
Ananya Panday looked radiant at the party.
Kartik Aaryan arrived in a yellow kurta.
Orry also attended Sara's Diwali bash.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)