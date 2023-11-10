Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party for her industry friends at her Mumbai residence.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash for her close friends at her Mumbai residence on 9 November.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Sara and Ananya were recently on the latest episode of Karan's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the celebrations.

Karan Johar chose a multi-coloured attire for the evening.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a red kurta.

Ananya Panday looked radiant at the party.

Kartik Aaryan arrived in a yellow kurta.

Orry also attended Sara's Diwali bash.

Also ReadPics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT