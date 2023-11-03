Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Esha Deol Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet Singh

Pics: Esha Deol Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet Singh

Esha Deol took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Pics: Esha Deol Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet Singh

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pics: Esha Deol Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet Singh</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Esha Deol celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday, 2 November. On social media, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from her star-studded birthday party. She captioned the post, "With my squad... a lovely chilled-out evening."

In attendance were actors Abhay Deol, Zaid Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Esha shared a picture of herself with Rakul Preet Singh.

Zaid Khan also celebrated Esha's birthday.

Esha Deol shared a selfie with her sister.

Esha and Abhay Deol posed together for a picture.

Tusshar Kapoor also joined the celebration.

Esha also posted a group picture from the party.

Esha turned 42 on 2 November.

Also ReadEsha Deol Calls Dharmendra an 'Orthodox Punjabi Male' for Not Wanting Her to Act

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT