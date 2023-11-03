Pics: Esha Deol Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet Singh
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Esha Deol celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday, 2 November. On social media, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from her star-studded birthday party. She captioned the post, "With my squad... a lovely chilled-out evening."
In attendance were actors Abhay Deol, Zaid Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.
Esha shared a picture of herself with Rakul Preet Singh.
Zaid Khan also celebrated Esha's birthday.
Esha Deol shared a selfie with her sister.
Esha and Abhay Deol posed together for a picture.
Tusshar Kapoor also joined the celebration.
Esha also posted a group picture from the party.
Esha turned 42 on 2 November.
