Esha Deol Calls Dharmendra an 'Orthodox Punjabi Male' for Not Wanting Her to Act

Esha told ETimes, "It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its course, and everything falls into place eventually.

"I grew up in a household filled with a lot of women power — from my grandmother, aunt, cousins, and mom. A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented. That's the atmosphere I grew up in, so, automatically the fact that at 18, I chose to start working and being financially independent comes a lot from there," the Kaal actor added.