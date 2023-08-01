Pics: Disha Patani Looks Ethereal In Dolly J's Silver Ensemble at ICW 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Disha Patani Looks Ethereal In Dolly J's Silver Ensemble at ICW 2023

Disha Patani graced the ICW ramp on Monday, 31 July.
Disha Patani turned showstopper for designer Dolly J.

Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Dolly J on the seventh day of the ongoing India Couture Week in New Delhi. The actor walked the ramp in a stunning silver ensemble consisting of a shimmery bralette top and a thigh-high slit skirt.

The actor looked stunned in dramatic make-up and silver jewellery that complemented her look.

Disha looked ethereal as she walked the ramp.

Disha wore a silver bralette top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt.

The actor paired her outfit with matching silver accessories and heels.

Disha wore a dramatic eye-liner to complement her look.

