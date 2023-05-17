In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Leave Mumbai to Attend Cannes 2023
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen flying out of Mumbai airport for the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actor who will be attending her 21st Cannes Film Festival, was accompanied by Aaradhya, her daughter who has been keeping her company at Cannes since she was very young.
The actor was spotted wearing a simple black outfit.
Aishwarya spotted with fans.
The actor was at the Mumbai airport where she clicked some photos with her fans before boarding the flight.
Aaradhya and her mom leave for the airport.
The duo opted for simple outfits.
